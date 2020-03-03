LETTER: Thank stupidity and nature for world turmoil

Our world is in turmoil thanks to human stupidity and nature.

The war in Syria has left 1-million people displaced, and we are seeing a repeat of the 2015 humanitarian crisis as Turkey opens its gates to 18,000 Syrian refugees intent on fleeing to Europe.

As that is not enough, Covid-19 has extended its tentacles to 63 countries, infecting 90,000 and shaking the world’s markets.

In the past, the world looked to America and the West for answers, but the US of Donald Trump gives the world the middle finger. It is difficult to have hope when leaders adopt an ostrich approach to problems.

I watched the Sunday press briefing by SA’s task team on the coronavirus. Why are our leaders in denial and defensive? They were no different from Trump, who has played politics with Covid-19.

Nor do I expect Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to stop playing with innocent lives. The world lacks leaders able to look problems in the eye and deal with them.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.