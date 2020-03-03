Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mind-boggling nonsense from Eskom investment officer

03 March 2020 - 16:43
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Company flags fly outside the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Megawatt Park headquarters office in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Eskom Pension & Provident Fund chief investment officer Ndabe Mkhize takes the cake by suggesting that infrastructure projects are a lucrative investment option for pension funds (“Infrastructure projects offer lucrative investment option to pension funds”, March 1).

He writes that “a feasible return on infrastructure equity investment will be about 12%-16% … But what’s especially attractive about such returns is that they tend to be dependable and predictable over the long term — annuity income that can be relied on.”

The obvious first question to ask him is why the equity return of his own employer is the exact antithesis of attractiveness and predictability. The second question is whether he is aware of the fact that, with the exception of the telecommunication sector, all infrastructure in SA is state-owned.

Using pension money with more taxpayer money in addition to the existing “bottomless government funding” Mkhize mentions is irresponsible. To write such a piece when Eskom is technically bankrupt and so many other SA public infrastructure operations are going down the drain is just mind-boggling.

As chief investment officer, Mkhize will know that the concept of equity is not applicable to public entities. In 1920, exactly 100 years ago, Ludwig von Mises published his famous article about the impossibility of economic calculation in socialist systems, arguing that in the absence of private capital ownership it is impossible to ascertain the value of capital investments.

This also applies to all public enterprises, particularly those organised as state-owned enterprises. Governments, in their role as pseudo shareholders, have no skin in the game, which explains the nonchalance with which politicians propose the most absurd undertakings. The performance of SA’s public enterprises proves Von Mises right in every respect.

Christoph Klein
Parktown North

