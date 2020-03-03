LETTER: At last, some debt management by Eskom

Last Friday’s switch-off by Eskom of electricity to the Western Cape’s Metrorail system during the evening rush hour caused a great deal of discomfort to thousands of workers struggling to get home after a hard day’s work. It also provided an instant bonanza for Cape Town taxi drivers and owners, until the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) paid the R4m Eskom bill for January it claims it was negotiating and intended to pay later than usual.

Needless to say, there was an instant bun fight of blame in the media, with some saying Eskom should have warned commuters in advance of the shut-off and others (mainly the Eskom spokesperson) pointing out that if anyone should have warned commuters it should have been Prasa. Either way, it was unfortunate, because if there is one thing that stands out in this economic mess we are in is that we are all in it together — all strata of society, all hues in our rainbow nation. It is going to take all of us working together to drag SA out of the mire.

That said, it was refreshing to those in the private sector that in Eskom in the Western Cape (at least) and hopefully elsewhere in the organisation, there are people who are prepared to apply normal practices of debt management. I suspect there always were, but they were stymied by their political masters. We should all cheer that political interference in the Eskom business has been lessened.

Apparently, the Prasa operation in Cape Town is not the only organisation experiencing this new, tough Eskom stance. Sundry municipalities face being cut off from Eskom power supplies for nonpayment. It will be interesting if they too suddenly find the cash to pay Eskom.

Geoff Jacobs, President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.