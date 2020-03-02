LETTER: Simple SABC solution

About a century ago those magnificent men in their flying machines of the Royal Flying Corps applied an axiom to their lumbering old craft: “Simplicate and add lightness.” I think this applies equally to that lumbering old craft the SABC.

I believe an executive order written over the signatures of our president and the relevant minister should be addressed to Sentech and the SABC instructing them to switch off the satellite feeds to all analogue television transmitters within 30 days, and thereafter to scrap them.

Of course, there will be a howl on social media. There generally is. However, it will soon be appreciated that in closing down analogue TV the SABC will save the cost of dual satellite feeds presently serving their independent analogue and digital terrestrial services, that the power consumed by these old transmitters will no longer be required, and that in scrapping them expensive and time-consuming maintenance can be avoided.

A tidy profit might be made, too, from the recovery of silver and gold on the circuit boards and connectors in these old units.

The services provided by the SABC, such as news and commentary, are already accessible through its own digital terrestrial broadcasting transmitters and are widely used by viewers through a free-to-air service like OpenView as well as DStv. Nothing will be lost, much gained.

Finally, and as a small sop to Cerberus, we will again take our once honoured place at international technical forums, having finally carried out our obligation to terminate analogue terrestrial TV broadcasting by the end of 2015.

Oh, and as a further factor, the huge swathes of radio spectrum that will be released can be taken up by digital data services, the cost of which is presently regarded as much too high due to spectrum limitations. Accordingly, SABC, please: “Simplicate and add lightness”!

John Logan, Kenilworth

