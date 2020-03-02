LETTER: Our ‘women leaders’ provide no confidence

Former Malawian president Joyce Banda spoke at length at the weekend about the role and obligation of African governments to include women in leadership positions.

As the main speaker at a public lecture at the Nelson Mandela University, she went on to applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing 50% women in his cabinet.

This got me wondering whether our current female leaders in the most senior positions in government are the correct representatives.

It seems to me there is a significant gap between what we expect them to do when they occupy those spaces and what they actually focus on. With the number of women dying in our country, it is disappointing that the pressure to deal with this and other issues is coming from the general public. Our “women leaders” are awfully quiet on these issues and provide no confidence.

The public has had to come up with creative ways to bring about awareness of these issues. In our recent history, we’ve heard these very leaders expressing how they were prepared to go to extreme lengths to protect a former president accused of rape.

My conclusion is that SA women are leaderless, yet public leadership is critical if we are to eradicate issues that affect women negatively.

Ncumisa Lilitha Vabaza, Via e-mail

