Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Medupi and Kusile mess

02 March 2020 - 15:05
Medupi power station. Picture: MAKWENA MANAMELA
I have worked on most power stations in this country in the field of quality control, and in my opinion the Medupi and Kusile power stations are white elephants that will never function to full capacity as their design is a mess.

No-one at Eskom took the time, or was qualified, to review the design before construction. Hitachi took the design from 600MW Steinmuller boilers and scaled it up to 800MW. I believe the material sizes and thicknesses on the pressure parts were not altered to handle the upgrade; ditto with the heat extraction system.

It was more than 35 years since the last power station had been built in SA, and the expertise no longer existed in the country. Construction was undertaken without sufficient planning, and the companies employed to carry out the work had never completed a full power plant project. They had experience with part of a contract, or nothing.

This whole project has been riddled with incompetence and greed. It could still destroy this country. Without power you have nothing. I would like to know why no-one has taken Hitachi to task over this blunder, as it was the main contractor and should be liable to fix the problem.

Of course, this would open another can of worms, concerning how it got the contract in the first place.

Tony Sheasby, Via e-mail

