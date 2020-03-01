LETTER: We need to get governance back into government

The 2020 budget was a masterstroke, though it is unlikely to help SA avoid a credit rating downgrade — that ship sailed long ago.

Some form of National Health Insurance (NHI) is mandatory, but we need to get governance back into government before we allow any further expansion of the feeding trough.

The ANC is constantly being disgraced by certain members, such as Johannesburg’s mayor marching against Eskom and demanding a flat rate for electricity.

Dozens of ANC members who have received unfavourable mention at the Zondo state capture commission are still in places of high influence.

We all need to leave our corners and meet in the middle to find fair and equitable solutions to SA’s vexing problems.

Answers need to be found or we all lose. To do that we need trust, and for that we need good leaders. Sadly, I am seeing precious few I can trust, and despair is starting to set in.

Stephen W Burrow

Modderfontein

