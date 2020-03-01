Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need to get governance back into government

Budget is unlikely to help SA avoid a credit rating downgrade

01 March 2020 - 18:41
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

The 2020 budget was a masterstroke, though it is unlikely to help SA avoid a credit rating downgrade — that ship sailed long ago.

Some form of National Health Insurance (NHI) is mandatory, but we need to get governance back into government before we allow any further expansion of the feeding trough.

The ANC is constantly being disgraced by certain members, such as Johannesburg’s mayor marching against Eskom and demanding a flat rate for electricity.

Dozens of ANC members who have received unfavourable mention at the Zondo state capture commission are still in places of high influence.  

We all need to leave our corners and meet in the middle to find fair and equitable solutions to SA’s vexing problems.

Answers need to be found or we all lose. To do that we need trust, and for that we need good leaders. Sadly, I am seeing precious few I can trust, and despair is starting to set in.

Stephen W Burrow
Modderfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Unions have a point

Trade bodies are right in objecting to public service cuts announced in budget
Opinion
7 hours ago

LETTER: ANC failing citizenry

The governing party cannot expect a social compact to hold where 12 years of governance has us hurtling towards junk status
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Zuma’s heavy legacy

Understanding false hopes fed to SA by the former president will shed light on the struggles of the Ramaphosa administration
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Stealing disguised as socialism by the ANC

The SA taxpayers are footing the bill for a corrupt and self-serving ANC that has gutted SOEs
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: History shows power also blinds

ANC fails to see the damage its pursuit of power and voracious appetite for wealth is causing SA
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Beware, ANC may be on Mozambican road to ruin

The ANC’s plan for expropriation without compensation resembles the revolution by stealth model of Mozambique
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa has vast political capital that ...
Opinion
2.
Ethical failures are to blame for the poor state ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Chickens have come home to roost in ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
CARTOON: Tito and the wage bill behemoth
Opinion
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Out of the swamp of ANC policies ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Mboweni’s budget is bonkers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Old wine in a new bottle

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI is unaffordable

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.