LETTER: Unions have a point

Whether you love or hate them, the unions have a point regarding the budget against which there is no counterargument. The blame for SA’s ills lies squarely at the feet of the ANC government.

It is responsible for state capture. It gave the Guptas free rein to plunder institutions under its wing. It watched while tenders were rigged and a number of its own leaders were implicated in nefarious deals, without raising an eyebrow.

Were those in government at the time, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, oblivious to these goings-on? If so, they are guilty of neglecting their watch.

Remember how the ANC found difficulty in sacking the former president, the man around whom the Guptas fawned? Why the hesitation to remove the kingpin? Easy answer: the ANC national executive committee included (and still includes) Zuma lackeys who are enjoying the spoils of blatant theft.

In this case the finance minister has got it wrong by seeking to cut the public sector wage bill. Does SA not have enough unemployment? Instead he should have come up with another plan, such as increasing VAT (the lesser of two evils in the eyes of unionists?).

The ANC has screwed up big time. It is time the party was replaced.

Cliff Buchler

Via e-mail

