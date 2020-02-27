LETTER: NHI an unhealthy idea

I want to express my wholehearted agreement with Zanele Ndlovu’s comment on the situation with National Health Insurance (“NHI will kill us”, February 23).

It blows my mind that the people in government cannot see the folly of this plan and at least start listening to the wisdom of others, born out of practice and good, old-fashioned common sense.

They need to either start thinking it through anew or shelve the idea for when the economy is picking up. The government should not try to reinvent the health system if it cannot keep the existing one going.

Jan Breed

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.