LETTER: Mboweni’s budget is bonkers

Our “esteemed” finance minister must be bananas if he thinks his budget speech will save SA from the coming credit ratings downgrade. In an environment of low economic growth, a huge and rising budget deficit, debt-to-GDP projected to exceed 70%, record unemployment and all indices pointing down, we are already beyond salvage.

How on earth is he going to find all the money he has allocated for social grants, development and infrastructure projects, the sovereign wealth fund, a state bank, National Health Insurance and bailing out SAA, Eskom and all the other state-owned enterprises (SOEs)? The fiscus simply does not have the money. And on top of this Tito Mboweni wants to lower corporate tax!

The announcement that he intends cutting the public sector wage bill by R160bn over the next three years was the only one that indicates he is trying to fill the hole the government has dug us into. But it too is a joke when we pay R25bn a day in interest just to service existing debt. And I bet if the government goes ahead with its wage bill pledge, the unions will hang it upside down and light a fire underneath.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

