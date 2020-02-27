LETTER: All power to the townships

With the many challenges Gauteng is facing, unemployment being the most pressing, it was most encouraging to hear the plans premier David Makhura has to tackle them. The spend announced in his state of the province address on building and maintaining infrastructure to create more than 350,000 jobs over the next five years is especially welcome.

Small and medium enterprises have the potential to drive employment, and the provincial government is realising that potential. The plan to use government spending to buy goods and services from 2,000 township enterprises will empower these enterprises and hopefully help make them sustainable.

The throughput rate of township school learners in Gauteng has increased from 42% in 2006 to 70% in 2016, something to really celebrate. The provision of good quality education must remain a priority.

Zamansele Mhlambi, Pretoria

