LETTER: No special favours

I think it would only be fair if, in support of National Health Insurance (NHI), all ministers including the president, MPs, provincial parliamentarians and civil servants including directors-general, have to use the public health facilities with immediate effect — no special favours. (“South Africans must rally behind NHI, Cyril Ramaphosa urges”, February 24).

Let them sit in a queue for hours to get rushed past an overworked doctor.

Walter Müller,Via e-mail

