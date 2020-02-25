LETTER: Roving envoys missing in action

I wonder what happened to the four special envoys (the four horsemen stopping the SA apocalypse) our president appointed with so much fanfare in April 2018, to go around the world with a big begging bowl to try to promote SA as an investment destination and raise the trillions he had promised during an earlier state of the nation address.

Meanwhile, the flames back home are raging over land expropriation without compensation and there being not enough electricity to spur an economic recovery and growth.

It seems everyone is as silent as a mouse. It is not only the envoys who have gone missing in action.

Not a word or any news or updates from the government or the president himself, except that he is planning a new investment conference before year-end. I wonder, have these guys come back to SA, or are they on a perpetual VIP holiday around the world at taxpayer expense?

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.