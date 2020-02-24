LETTER: Well done to Adam Habib

Yes, let us celebrate Adam Habib for his special place among a select few individuals who have flown the SA flag high.

However, his departure leaves us poorer as a nation, in dire need of true role models and game changers in postapartheid SA.

While we cannot deny that Habib’s new post is further evidence of his status, it is also a sign of our failure and our inability to retain our very best.

Cuthbert Mogadime

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.