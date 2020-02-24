Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Well done to Adam Habib

But his move leaves us poorer as a nation and is a sign of our failure

24 February 2020 - 16:34
University of Witwatersrand Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib at the Solomon Mahlangu House in Braamfontein. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
University of Witwatersrand Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib at the Solomon Mahlangu House in Braamfontein. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Yes, let us celebrate Adam Habib for his special place among a select few individuals who have flown the SA flag high.

However, his departure leaves us poorer as a nation, in dire need of true role models and game changers in postapartheid SA.

While we cannot deny that Habib’s new post is further evidence of his status, it is also a sign of our failure and our inability to retain our very best.

Cuthbert Mogadime
Via e-mail 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Adam Habib’s future was forged in the fires of Wits

Vice-chancellor says he delivered on a social justice mandate while building a financially sustainable university
National
3 days ago

Adam Habib leaving Wits for London’s SOAS University

SOAS University of London the Wits vice-chancellor about the directorship and ‘after much deliberation’, he decided to take it
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Business rescue process gives wings to SAA ...
Opinion
2.
STUART THEOBALD: You don’t know what you’ve got ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reluctant minister of bailouts ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Amplats bucks trend by picking ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: NHI will kill us
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Habib hooray! for new posting in London

Opinion / Editorials

Parliament wants probe into perks for universities’ execs

National

Wits vice-chancellor calls for better hospital governance

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.