Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reckless Ramaphosa

His comment on expropriation without compensation to the AU will one day haunt him

24 February 2020 - 19:09
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent comment at the AU summit that he will forge ahead with expropriation without compensation whether the US  likes it or not will come back to haunt him.

It is hard to imagine a more irresponsible statement. Ramaphosa is being completely reckless with the future of our country. About 92% of land claimants opted for money because they don’t want land. The 8% who took land have an 80% failure rate and seldom gain title to their land because the government in effect nationalises it.

The ANC’s own polling listed land as only 14th on the list of people’s priorities. So forced dispossession, apartheid-style, based on a purely racist political agenda, is what the ANC would like to see.

Another stroke of economic brilliance by the ANC and its “shocked” president. He needs to sort out the mess his party has created at every level before tampering with things they don’t understand.

Charles Cadman, Via e-mail 

