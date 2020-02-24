LETTER: How to revitalise ageing infrastructure

I agree about the need to revitalise ageing infrastructure and build new infrastructure to modernise the country and create jobs. But instead of raiding pensioners’ hard-earned retirement savings, investment should be done in a way that benefits all South Africans.

Government entities could attract funding for infrastructure through raising investment from citizens in the form of project bonds or savings participation certificates that provide market-related returns. Those returns, or income for citizen investors, could be in the form of an annual interest rate or dividend with repayment of the capital sum at the end of the term.

The country already has institutions through which such funding could be administered, such as the Public-Private Growth Initiative. Commercial and other investment institutions could play a role.

Infrastructure investment projects would require accepted investment criteria and their contribution to societal upliftment, an increase in national economic capacity building and competitiveness. Public infrastructure projects must stand or fall on their economic viability.

Investment that benefits all and encourages national individual savings is preferable to that which seeks to place at risk the individual savings of retirees and those saving for retirement.

Chesney Bradshaw

Randburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.