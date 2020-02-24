Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chickens have come home to roost in boilers of Medupi and Kusile

It’s time for vested interests and incompetence to be exposed at Eskom’s cost-inflated projects

24 February 2020 - 19:00
Eskom's Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, December 18 2018. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Eskom's Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, December 18 2018. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s recent revelation concerning design issues at two of its biggest coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile, forcing a shutdown of power generation units, provides incontrovertible confirmation of the curse of past incompetence.

The chickens always come home to roost and they’re now ensconced in the boilers of Kusile and Medupi at Eskom while further strain is placed on the national grid. The reason is that the boilers were built at a length too short to deal with high temperatures, preventing the units from operating at full capacity. Reliability has been compromised over the years with scant regard to competence, maintenance, systems and fuel.

Design is one aspect that underpins this negatively, affecting cost and time frames. Other failures — procurement, construction, commission and testing, and operations and maintenance — are evident. An Eskom board minute requiring all projects to be commissioned on a turnkey basis was overridden and ignored, and construction at Medupi and Kusile were embarked upon for all the wrong reasons, including the accommodation of graft in a scenario that had no plan.

It is high time South Africans were shown a plan, the associated costs, supply implications that affect the fiscus, the economy and the lives of ordinary people. The generation and supply of electricity is of prime strategic importance and SA can no longer be kept in the dark. The DA has tabled proposals and is willing to discuss, on a party-agnostic basis in the strategic interests of our country, a workable way forward.

We await the government’s response. It’s time for vested interests and incompetence to be exposed and defects corrected at the expense of substandard contractors, lest the returning chickens clog up the works irretrievably.

Ghaleb Cachalia, MP, DA shadow public enterprises minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEVA MAKGETLA: Use of pension funds to rescue Eskom is a viable option

For most workers, it would be worth sacrificing some future income to avoid retrenchment
Opinion
1 week ago

CAROL PATON: Whichever way the Eskom problem is solved, the taxpayer is the loser

The government’s social partners have showed strong commitment to tackling the challenges at the power supplier
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Business rescue process gives wings to SAA ...
Opinion
2.
STUART THEOBALD: You don’t know what you’ve got ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reluctant minister of bailouts ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: NHI will kill us
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Amplats bucks trend by picking ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.