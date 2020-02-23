LETTER: Zuma’s heavy legacy

While listening to a current affairs programme on one of the popular local stations in Port Elizabeth, I was struck by the level of discontent on the part of callers with the Cyril Ramaphosa administration.

Two prominent political analysts were guests on the programme, and one could sense the anger of the callers and the analysts towards the ANC.

At the core of their discontent was the issue of service delivery and the deficit of trust in the abilities of the administration to run a capable state. I also picked up an appreciation of the impact Jacob Zuma’s legacy has had on governance. I had hoped the two political analysts would connect the dots, to no avail.

The fact of the matter is that when Zuma assumed the highest office in the land there was promise and hope that he would deliver improved public services to the poor masses; that with his election ordinary folks would be consulted and participate in the policy decision-making processes; and that with the backing of the alliance partners Zuma’s administration would adopt pro-poor economic policies.

These hopes were a fantasy to begin with, as Zuma’s political and educational background proved to be a challenge for governance. What is apparent in the unhappiness with Ramaphosa’s administration is that as a nation we have not engaged exhaustively with Zuma’s legacy.

The only way to understand the challenges facing Ramaphosa is to first have a firm grip on the false hopes we were fed by Zuma.

Lazola Vabaza

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.