LETTER: Two types of royalties

It is incorrect to link the mineral royalties paid to the state, which mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe suggests could be the basis for a sovereign wealth fund, with the royalties paid by mines to certain traditional authorities and the “D Account” of the North West government. (“Mine royalties can kick-start wealth fund”, says Gwede Mantashe, February 19).

Mineral royalties paid in terms of the Mining Royalty Act go to the state — into the National Revenue Fund. Their use is not “ring-fenced” — they contribute to the fiscus.

There has never been any suggestion of corruption with these funds.

These royalties are paid to compensate the nation for the depletion of a nonrenewable asset. They are an appropriate source for a sovereign wealth fund — though there are good arguments to spend the royalty money now on infrastructure and education to prepare for a “postmining” economy, rather than to save it in a bank.

It is quite different from the royalties paid by some mines in terms of schedule 2 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act to compensate communities (mainly in the North West) for the use of communal land that is affected by mining operations.

The department responsible for mineral development has failed to ensure that these funds have been used for community development (as is required by the law).

Reports of Corruption Watch, the media, the Baloyi commission and the public protector have demonstrated how huge royalty payments from mines have been mismanaged and looted.

These are two different streams of revenue paid by mines.

Martin Nicol

Claremont

