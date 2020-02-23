Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Apartheid-style transformation policies hurt firms

23 February 2020 - 19:40
Picture: 123RF/PHONLAWAT CHAICHEEVINLIKIT
The department of employment & labour is trying to enforce male quotas on Beyers Chocolates in Isando because it employs 400 black females and … wait for it … black females only make up 36% of the population in Gauteng. It is therefore considered a non-transforming company.

From what I have read in Business Day, the cabinet recently agreed to bring transformation targets into the Employment Equity Act that may force Kees Beyers to fire some of his 400 black females and employ more black males, or whatever.

But if he decides to downscale and have fewer than 50 employees by turning his operation into an importing business and make nothing in SA, he will not be required to report and have the department breathing down his neck about who he decides to employ. So that is his reward for employing 400 unskilled people?

Companies need to be able to hire the best skills they can, without government interference. As the skills and qualifications of black people increase, they will naturally, over time, filter into all levels of the workforce.

Forcing this process has led to “transformed companies” such as Eskom, which a few years ago wanted to fire 3,000 white workers so it could reach its transformation target. Now it has 16,000 more workers than it needs, costing the SA taxpayer R9bn a year, and the new management complains that it suffers from a shortage of skills!

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to grow the economy, yet apart from cutting off our once stable electricity and destroying municipal services in most parts of the country, he wants to continue to enforce apartheid-style policies in business. He is marginalising the people who could help him; those with the required skills and entrepreneurship.

Rob Tiffin
Via e-mail

