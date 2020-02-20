Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mike Pompeo has no right to lecture SA

Secretary of state should focus on problems in the US and not rebuke SA for its land expropriation plan

20 February 2020 - 17:10
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. Picture: ERIC BARADAT / AFP
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. Picture: ERIC BARADAT / AFP

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo lambasted SA’s land expropriation plan. What is it they say? Those in glass houses should not throw stones?

President Donald Trump is openly interfering in the court case of his convicted friend Roger Stone. This has forced four prosecutors to quit the case in protest. Even US attorney- general and Trump ally William Barr rebuked him.

Where is the separation of powers if a president of a supposedly modern democracy is intervening in judicial matters? Stone will be given a Trump-approved sentence. And maybe a pardon next week.

The last word on Pompeo’s doublespeak belongs to a former US ambassador with 30 years’ experience who was removed from her position in Ukraine. Marie Yovanovitch described US foreign policy as “amoral ... lacking policy vision, moral clarity and leadership skills. Keep-them-guessing foreign policy that substitutes threats, fear and confusion for trust cannot work over the long haul.”

I hope Pompeo took notes before lecturing SA on leadership. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail 

