LETTER: Error message for minister

After watching a very arrogant-sounding Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams denying (as is always the case) in her infamous eNCA interview that she had ever been to Switzerland, I tried to send an e-mail to the address provided on the communications ministry website, to point out her obvious deceit (subsequently excused as a mistake — she apparently meant France). Unsurprisingly the e-mail was returned as the mailbox was full.

I then decided to forward this error message to the web manager, again using the address provided on the website. Once again, as is almost always the case when trying to communicate with government, I received an error message stating that the recipient was unknown.

Finally, in exasperation, I forwarded both e-mails to the acting director-general of the department at the address provided on the website. This too came back as recipient not found. This is our government ministry responsible for communications, which presumably includes electronic communication.

I give up. There is no hope left.

Chris Powell

Kloof