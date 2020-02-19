Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kaye denies Israeli genocide

The country's treatment of Palestinians is increasingly being recognised as a form of genocide

19 February 2020
The Palestinians survived the Roman empire; they survived the Crusaders; they survived the Ottoman Empire; they survived the British Empire. And they will also survive Zionism as a proxy in the Middle East for the US empire.

Zionist propagandist Sydney Kaye is apoplectic that Israeli government conduct towards Palestinians is increasingly acknowledged internationally as meeting the legal criteria of genocide, plus apartheid and war crimes (“Some genocide that is”, February 18). 

I suggest that Kaye study articles 6, 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court regarding genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Apartheid is listed in article 7 (1)(j) as a crime against humanity. Typically, Kaye screams “anti-Semitism” and “Jew-haters” in his desperate efforts to distract attention from the barbaric crimes of the Israeli military dictatorship.

Zionist Israel is well documented as a gangster state that masquerades as “the only democracy in the Middle East”. The tragedy is that Zionists such as Kaye are so blinkered that they refuse to see, and so deny the shameless parallels not only with apartheid in SA, but also with Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

May I recommend Philippe Sands’s brilliant book East West Street: the Origins of Genocide and Crimes against Humanity for Kaye’s education?

Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA

