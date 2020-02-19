Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hold leaders to a higher bar

Why are sporting people expected to be role models while politicians are allowed to break every norm of decency?

19 February 2020
I was watching a recent CNN programme in which they were discussing the negative effect Donald Trump had on the youth of America. As a result of his penchant for hurling abuse at African Americans, Mexicans and others, children as young as six were tending to do the same. “Go home” or “you don’t belong here” were common phrases used more frequently by young people. The US president is not setting a great example.

Why is it, then, that we set such high standards for our sportsmen and women in whatever discipline they excel? We expect them to win. We expect them to play to the rules of the game. We expect them to behave on and off the field. We even expect them to be ambassadors for their country!

We have many great global and local sporting personalities who are shining examples and of whom we are immensely proud. In SA, the Blitzbokke and Springbok rugby teams are great examples of teams that play for each other, regardless of background, and the people of SA. They put the country first and the community unites and supports the cause. There are many other sporting codes and individual sportspeople who work hard to improve their skills and get the same support.

But why is it that the politicians of this country do not come close to adhering to the high standards we set for our sports men and women? They behave like hooligans. The rules of the game are ignored. And to cap it all they loot and plunder funds destined for service delivery. SA’s politicians are dreadful role models for the youth of this country.

Russell Hopkins
Via e-mail

