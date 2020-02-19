Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compensation Fund not paying out

Employment & labour department is not responding to queries about the failure to pay compensation

19 February 2020 - 16:00
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

We have had many complaints from medical service providers across the country over the nonservice of the department of employment & labour and the failure to pay Compensation Fund monies since September 2019.

The issue has been raised with the department, and in particular with fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata. He and the department have been invited to an open meeting on February 26 in the Good Hope Chambers on the parliamentary campus.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Deputy shadow employment & labour minister

LETTER: Imports no solution to chicken crisis

Paul Matthew claims wrongly that imports are essential as SA chicken producers cannot meet local demand
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: SA cries out for decisive president

It is futile to hope that communists will agree to sell off white-elephant SOEs
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Culture of reconciliation is dying

Ramaphosa and Malema overlook the fact that the actions De Klerk took in 1990 were not easy
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Some genocide that is!

It is scurrilous to liken the nonexistent genocide of Palestinians to the Nazi murder machine
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Spread of virus is no surprise

Untold consequences will emerge from China’s wildlife trade, which is believed to be behind the coronavirus
Opinion
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Zuma’s tactics expose SA’s deeply flawed justice ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Malema the unexpected victor as DA ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Bring me the head of Gwede Mantashe
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
HELEN ZILLE: Business Day, not the DA, is the ...
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A guide to misreporting on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Medical schemes fight regulator’s move to scrap low-cost benefits

National / Health

Discovery loses appeal on basic-care benefits

Companies / Healthcare

WANDILE SIHLOBO: This is how Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech affects agriculture

Opinion / Columnists

Spurs lose Son to broken arm

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.