LETTER: Compensation Fund not paying out

We have had many complaints from medical service providers across the country over the nonservice of the department of employment & labour and the failure to pay Compensation Fund monies since September 2019.

The issue has been raised with the department, and in particular with fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata. He and the department have been invited to an open meeting on February 26 in the Good Hope Chambers on the parliamentary campus.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Deputy shadow employment & labour minister