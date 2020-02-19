A virus waiting to break loose?

What is the department of health’s protocol for dealing with SA evacuees from China? Is it the same as those the US and UK followed when they recently evacuated their citizens?

I am confused after observing a group of students arrive at OR Tambo from China. They came through the main entrance, mixing with other passengers and visitors in the airport. Some were wearing masks but took them off to greet, hug and kiss friends and relatives.

This is not a replica of the approach adopted by the US and UK. Of a total of 300 American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, only 14 tested positive for Covid-19 but all 300 were taken from the ship straight to a waiting bus, which took them to special military cargo planes using a separate entrance to the airport. When they arrived in California, the 14 confirmed cases were moved to a hospital and the rest taken elsewhere for a two-week mandatory quarantine.

It does not matter if they tested negative. Because they were in China, a 14-day quarantine was required. The UK government did the same early in January when it evacuated 11 British citizens from China. All 11 had tested negative for Covid-19, but they were still quarantined. Why is SA not doing the same? Why were people arriving from China allowed to use the main arrivals hall and take off their masks? Why were other airport visitors exposed to unnecessary risk?

We must not send out ambiguous messages about Covid-19. The coronavirus and our dysfunctional public health facilities would be a lethal combination. SA cannot afford to let down its guard.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

