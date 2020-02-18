Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spread of virus is no surprise

Untold consequences will emerge from China’s wildlife trade, which is believed to be behind the coronavirus

18 February 2020 - 16:35
Passengers wear face masks at Hong Kong’s international airport on January 22 2020. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE
When a substantial portion of the rural population of a country lives in very close and unhygienic proximity to domestic animals, outbreaks of vicious viruses such as Covid-19 or SARS CoV-2 should not surprise. 

It is expected that this week the endangered pangolin may be confirmed as the link between the original host, a bat, and humans in the spread of the coronavirus. A 99% genetic match between a virus found in pangolins and coronavirus has already been revealed.

A market in Wuhan where live bush animals are sold has been identified as the source of the disease. The Chinese government has now closed the country’s “wet markets”, where live wild animals are sold. So now the price must possibly be paid for permitting for years a thriving illicit trade in pangolin scales.

When unacceptable human living conditions, actions and behaviour cause such unnecessary and tragic loss of life and suffering, strong reactions will inevitably occur. Untold consequences will emerge.

Another parallel between the great friends China and SA? Remain deaf for years to impassioned and rational pleas. Eventually, when disaster stares one in the face, change might occur. Never mind what suffering the intransigence caused. 

Kevin Gill
Sandton

