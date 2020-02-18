LETTER: SA cries out for decisive president

Social compact, social partners, consensus driven! They are all concepts the president is hell-bent on pushing down everyone’s throats — supporters and detractors alike. One could say it is admirable, but we do not live in a homogeneous society.

South Africans are by nature strong-willed and may be stubborn in the absence of leadership. Coupled with embedded interests on both the extreme Left and Right hankering to confound any semblance of clarity, without stern leadership we are doomed. Indecisiveness clothed as consensus-seeking is not a hill worth dying on.

If one were to go about asking South Africans what the problem with our dear president is, many would say it is his “do nothing and hope for a kumbaya moment” approach. Most of us would rather he was decisive. Even if we do not entirely agree with that decision, at least one would have been made. That is better than floundering about hoping staunch communists will ever agree to the selling of the white elephants that are some of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

In case the president does not know, debates in Mzansi can last for years, if not decades. Decide on something — that is the very least he could do as appeasement to the SA people after the abhorrent kleptomaniac rampage his party went on for the past decade.

Makhosini Nkosi

Mowbray