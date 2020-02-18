LETTER: How the UIF is helping keep jobs

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has committed close to R159m to save close to 4,000 jobs in 34 distressed companies. According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Statistics SA, the unemployment rate has stubbornly remained unchanged at 29.1%, and this figure is likely to increase considering announcements made by some big companies to retrench workers.

The UIF, as the provider of short-term social insurance, is concerned with the deepening unemployment in SA, particularly among the youth. While our primary mandate is to provide social security to vulnerable workers by providing unemployment benefits, we also play a huge role in preventing job losses. And the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), previously known as Training Lay-Off Scheme, is one of the instruments the department of employment and labour utilises to sustain jobs.

The TERS entails temporary suspension of work of a worker or a group of workers that are facing a risk of retrenchment due to their company being in distress. Through the TERS, workers agree to forego their normal wage to attend the training programme and accept a training allowance during the training period, and UIF pays 75% (capped at R17,119. 44) of their salaries during the training period.

Distressed companies funded under the TERS scheme conclude funding agreements with the UIF to retrain and reskill their workers for a period ranging between six and 12 months while the company tries to find its feet. In the current financial year (2019/2020), the UIF has committed close to R159m to assist 34 distressed companies for the benefit of their employees.

Employers gain a recovery period by reducing payroll costs for a stipulated period while improving the skills of their workers at limited costs to the company. The employer must commit that the contract of employment for employees participating in the TERS will be retained, and that the employer will pay all contributions of social security benefits during the training period.

For the duration of the training, the UIF pays 75% of an employee’s basic salary up to a ceiling amount determined and adjusted by the UIF for contribution purposes. Training under this scheme is paid for and facilitated by various Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas). Once training is complete, workers assume their employment conditions as per their contracts of employment and its business as usual for the company.

Distressed companies

Training of workers in distressed companies should be linked to the skills needs of the employer, as far as is possible. Various training options may apply, depending on the nature of the business, the position of workers whose jobs are at risk and the future economic opportunities for the employer.

The scheme has proven to be a significant catalyst in saving jobs and keeping companies financially sustainable. Since its inception in 2008, more than 100 companies have participated with more than 60,000 employees receiving training and being able to retain their jobs.

Applications to participate in the TERS are made through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the approval process takes about 15 working days.

We believe our intervention to sustain jobs in 34 distressed companies will have positive spin-offs for their suppliers, who would have inevitably been forced to also retrench their employees due to their distressed clients. Furthermore, the TERS intervention in these companies also has a positive impact on the socio-economic conditions of the country in that, once the distressed companies are back on their feet, they are able to pay salaries to enable their workers to feed their families.

In addition, the companies are able to pay statutory taxes needed for the development agenda of the country.

The UIF is committed to making a positive contribution to fight unemployment and poverty in SA. We are keen to leverage our resources to prevent job losses because we understand that it is easier and more cost-effective to sustain an existing job, than creating a new one. However, it is critical for companies to be compliant with UIF legislation, which encompasses monthly declarations and financial contributions to the fund.

Teboho Maruping

UIF Commissioner