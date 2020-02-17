LETTER: Our judges are heroes

The judiciary stands as a beacon in SA, an ever-vigilant sentinel revealing how democracy can thrive under pressure. The judiciary’s tenacious loyalty to the principles of democracy and African values, concepts that are symmetrical and symbolic, even under internal political siege, makes them heroes in the eyes of the world.

It is therefore alarming when crude political attempts are made to delegitimise the judiciary. An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of a democratic nation. It is there to maintain and uphold justice and the rule of law, without fear or favour.

During the past few years, the question of the independence of the judiciary has been hotly debated in our country. Those who believe in the absolute independence of our judiciary assert that democracy is not possible in the absence of an independent judiciary as the rule of law can only be upheld by a supreme judiciary.

We are fortunate to be blessed with a fearless and independent judiciary that promotes the hallowed principles of the rule of law.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg