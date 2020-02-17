Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Our judges are heroes

We are blessed with a fearless and independent judiciary that promotes the hallowed principles of the rule of law

17 February 2020 - 16:09



The judiciary stands as a beacon in SA, an ever-vigilant sentinel revealing how democracy can thrive under pressure. The judiciary’s tenacious loyalty to the principles of democracy and African values, concepts that are symmetrical and symbolic, even under internal political siege, makes them heroes in the eyes of the world.

It is therefore alarming when crude political attempts are made to delegitimise the judiciary. An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of a democratic nation. It is there to maintain and uphold justice and the rule of law, without fear or favour.

During the past few years, the question of the independence of the judiciary has been hotly debated in our country. Those who believe in the absolute independence of our judiciary assert that democracy is not possible in the absence of an independent judiciary as the rule of law can only be upheld by a supreme judiciary. 

We are fortunate to be blessed with a fearless and independent judiciary that promotes the hallowed principles of the rule of law.

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

LETTER: Past point of no return

This country has been through at least 12 years of intense corruption, theft and mismanagement
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Limit on Zondo probe?

Unless the main state capture players are prosecuted, SA will remain a looted state
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: World has a moral duty to speak out against Palestinians’ suffering

We cannot ignore international injustices to solely focus on local issues
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Many promises, but few actions taken to improve SA

Promises of reforms made by the government have failed to materialise
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: No identity politics

Let us choose to be inclusive rather than the divisiveness that comes from focusing on skin colour and culture
Opinion
23 hours ago

