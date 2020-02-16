LETTER: World has a moral duty to speak out against Palestinians’ suffering

Allan Wolman bemoaned the planned BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) picket at parliament before the state of the nation address. He would prefer the movement to focus on conditions in SA (“BDS to protest at Sona — but what about SA”, February 13).

If Wolman reflects honestly, he will accept that had organisations and states in the period 1933-1939 raised their voices in a sustained manner against the persecution of Jews, Roma and homosexuals in Germany by the Nazis instead of solely focusing on addressing local issues, Adolf Hitler would have had to reconsider his anti-Jewish, anti-Roma and homophobic actions.

In many ways the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank at the hands of Zionists can be considered far worse than the persecution of minorities in Germany before the outbreak of World War 2. Checkpoints, imprisonment, house demolitions, torture, shootings, maimings, killings, theft of water and land, destruction of crops and trees, raids by the Israeli army and bombings are the daily reality of Palestinians.

Palestinians are experiencing a slow genocide, and the world has a moral responsibility to make its voice heard against the perpetrators of this violence and brutality. Local vs international protests in the face of injustice should not be an either/or option.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

