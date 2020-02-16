LETTER: EFF disruption was expected

It came as no surprise when the EFF delivered on its promise to bring parliament to a standstill should their demands not be met. What did come as a surprise was there were no precautionary measures in place to help the situation.

Credit must be given to house speaker Thandi Modise for the manner in which she handled the disruptions; maintaining order in the house is no easy job. It is wrong that one minority opposition party can hold the entire country at ransom.

The state of the nation address is an event in which the president reports on the status of the nation, and marks the opening of parliament. It is important that the president be allowed to do so with no interruptions. MPs have the opportunity to express their views in the sitting after the address.

In the event, the president’s speech was full of hope considering that many negative issues have cast their shadow over SA in the recent past, from the high unemployment rate to load-shedding, school violence and violence against women and children. It is encouraging to hear that plans are in the pipeline, and that the president has taken the challenges SA is facing to heart.

We wanted to hear how the government intends to deal with these matters, and he delivered on that. Now we wait for the implementation and, most importantly, the effectiveness of the measures that are put in place.

Zamansele Mhlambi

Pretoria

