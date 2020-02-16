LETTER: Compensation Fund computers are crippling physiotherapists

The new computer system at the workers’ Compensation Fund, known as CompEasy, is dysfunctional and has brought the physiotherapy industry to its knees. The physiotherapy society is trying its utmost to help its members, apparently to no avail.

I have often written to the compensation commissioner alerting him to the problem, but have had very little response.

The dysfunctional system has created a nightmare for medical service providers, employers and patients.

One wonders how our department of employment & labour has allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent that it has led to discrimination against the most vulnerable of our society’s members. The director-general of the department owes the public an explanation.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy spokesperson for employment and labour

