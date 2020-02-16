Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compensation Fund computers are crippling physiotherapists

16 February 2020 - 18:32
Computer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Computer. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new computer system at the workers’ Compensation Fund, known as CompEasy, is dysfunctional and has brought the physiotherapy industry to its knees. The physiotherapy society is trying its utmost to help its members, apparently to no avail.

I have often written to the compensation commissioner alerting him to the problem, but have had very little response.

The dysfunctional system has created a nightmare for medical service providers, employers and patients.

One wonders how our department of employment & labour has allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent that it has led to discrimination against the most vulnerable of our society’s members. The director-general of the department owes the public an explanation.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy spokesperson for employment and labour

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Compensation Fund’s failure to pay health providers bodes ill for NHI

The Compensation Fund is the legal model for the National Health Insurance fund, which aims to pay for the health care of all South Africans
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Enough to make Verwoerd smile from hell
Opinion / Letters
2.
Staffing at root of Eskom chaos
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Settlers’ original sin must be atoned for
Opinion / Letters
4.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s guest ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Sona 2020 — is the driver half-asleep at the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: UIF website is broken

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shocking joblessness

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu doesn’t care about the unemployed

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.