LETTER: Expect a fire sale

I am a British business author and consultant currently working in SA. One often has to leave one’s country to see it more clearly, and your article on Boris Johnson was spot on in terms of its incisive analysis of the decline of our nation (“Boris Johnson takes a leaf out of Donald Trump’s media-bashing book”, February 11).

All business, life and politics relies crucially on trust, and Johnson, Trump et al have devalued that currency to a point of negative equity.

Yes, it may rally the mob when the press walk out of Downing Street, when judges are to be interviewed for suitability by politicians, and so on. But long term it leads to a climate where we cannot get the important things done in a troubled world. It will pay us back when we start trying to trade with the rest of the world.

I trust that Africa is ready to reap the rewards of the “Brexit fire sale”.

Peter Cook

Human Dynamics

