LETTER: ‘White lived experience’ also needs to get past colour

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane’s recent letter revealed to me that I had misread the good doctor in the past (Why the DA will not win my vote, February 9).

I had always admired the way he appeared to have got past his “lived black experience”, as he calls it, and got on with life. Coming from a “white lived experience”, having cast my first vote for the Progressive Party in 1959, I always wanted my country to get past colour, as I saw the goal of Desmond Tutu’s Rainbow Nation to be. That was my ideal, but it was not to be.

Since Thabo Mbeki the ANC has re-introduced race as its trump card, and it can’t get past it. It may be extremely difficult for this to happen but SA blacks have to do this for us to advance as a nation. I realise my privileged white past makes it easier for me to say and do, but it must be done by all of us, or we are doomed to become another Zimbabwe.

Is the DA perfect? Of course not, but it is far and away better than the rest. It seems to be getting over Mmusi Maimane’s leadership failure, as well as the Patricia de Lille and Schweizer-Reneke sagas, and is trying to mend its damaged image and recover lost ground.

Ntyintyane also had a go at Helen Zille and her “colonialism” tweet. I am a Zille fan — she adds backbone to everything she does, and the DA needs her now. The tweet was taken out of context by the ANC for purely political reasons. A tweet does not change who she is and what she has done.

Rob Sowry

Bryanston