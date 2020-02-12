Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s is the art of the bully

12 February 2020 - 16:31
US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP/JIM WATSON
US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP/JIM WATSON

While on holiday in SA I read your fine newspaper daily. With the greatest respect, Marius Botha is utterly wrong in his analysis of US President Donald Trump (“Anti-Trump-tinted glasses”, February 5).

First, on the business and personal fronts there is an immense catalogue of failures. The cases of casino bankruptcies, the Manhattan Plaza Hotel closure, the Trump Shuttle airline bankruptcy, the closure of Trump University after fee gouging and nonprogrammes emerged, and the Trump foundation closure after money was spent buying a painting of Trump.

The Art of the Deal was the work of a ghost writer who bitterly regretted ever getting involved. Trump’s so-called golfing prowess is marred by cheating, as revealed by his golfing coach. There has also been loutish, bullying behaviour towards women, war veterans, Asians, Afro-Americans and anyone else who dared argue with him. Trump insulted the war hero John McCain even as the latter was on his deathbed. This from a man who, through college education deferments and a supposed bone spur heel injury, avoided serving in the Vietnam War.

Trump has reneged on his promise to release his tax records, and there is a case in the courts on this subject. Then there is the tsunami of Twitter expectorations and lies. The Washington Post and New York Times have catalogued more than 10,000 lies, distortions and exaggerations. 

Much more serious are the negative domestic and foreign policies. There are elements in the US, including politicians, officers in the military and titanic corporations, that are forming the links required for a neo-fascist state. I refer Botha to the book It Can’t Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis, the first American novelist to win the Nobel prize for literature. 

Anthony Radbill
Bornem, Belgium

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Trump turns on EU as German exports to US hit record high

Eurozone looks set to join US president's hit list after his claimed trade victories over China, Korea, Japan, Mexico and Canada
World
2 hours ago

Donald Trump set to attract record crowd to India cricket ground

Sardar Patel Stadium will overtake Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world’s biggest venue for the sport
Sport
2 hours ago

Boris Johnson takes a leaf out of Donald Trump’s media-bashing book

British prime minister follows a pattern set by populist leaders in sidelining the mainstream media
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: How the courts work — for Zuma ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The psychopathy of Julius ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Mkhwebane scores a court victory ...
Opinion
4.
What are we trying to fix at Eskom? The flop or ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Enough to make Verwoerd smile from hell
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

CARTOON: Strongman Trump’s Republican muscle

Opinion

Trump defends firing key impeachment witnesses Vindman

World / Americas

MARK BARNES: Allegiances run deep, but when to break ranks?

Opinion / Columnists

Donald Trump calls Democrats’ impeachment move ‘evil and corrupt’

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.