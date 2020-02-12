Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Consult us all on SAA

Unions claim to be the main victims of the airline’s demise, but it’s the taxpayers who will pay

The SAA unions seem to have appointed themselves victims in chief and unique stakeholders. “It is not our fault,” they say, “so why should we suffer?” Their attitude is “consult us or else”, notwithstanding that they are consulted at every election and continue to support the ANC.

So here’s a thought. Whose fault is it really? Certainly not the innocent taxpayer who is paying through the nose for SAA inefficiency and criminality with increased prices and taxes, including the poorest of the poor who will probably be battered with another VAT increase in the upcoming budget.  

Will those people think it was worth funding SAA so that ministers could get free business-class flights and the few lucky cadres could have a piggy bank to dip into? Do the masses appreciate the enriching of a few black board and management members courtesy of BEE and transformation, who can’t manage a sweet shop? We are all stakeholders. So consult us all.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town 

