LETTER: BDS to protest at Sona — but what about SA?

In Israel, even its Arab populations enjoy better-run state-owned enterprises with better service delivery than SA

12 February 2020 - 17:02
The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is planning a picket demonstration at parliament before the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday. This would be a welcomed initiative if only it was intended to shed light on the dire conditions South Africans find themselves in today.

There are more than 125 municipalities in distress; almost every state-owned enterprise (SOE) is in a more-than distressed state; gender violence and xenophobia are on the increase; and Eskom is teetering on the verge of collapse, which could have a tremendously damaging effect on the country and economy.

Yet here you have BDS wasting time and energy on a picket in protest against what they erroneously term Israeli apartheid, and against US President Donald Trump’s recent peace plan. Given the dire state of the country, just how many people are really interested in what goes on in Palestine?

Given the level of corruption and state capture, wouldn’t the country be far better served by addressing the problems in their own back yard, problems that affect millions of their own countrymen?

The Palestinian leadership has failed its people on any number of occasions and will never agree to any settlement other than the total destruction of Israel — something that will never happen. In only 70 years, Israel has become a world leader in healthcare, education, agriculture and food production. Israel’s municipalities, including its Arab cities and towns, are fully functional and deliver world-class services to all citizens.

All citizens, including the Arab population, enjoy political and civil rights, including regular elections, a free press and the formation of political parties. Israel’s SOEs are  run in the most efficient and profitable way. The country is known worldwide as the “Start-Up Nation”. SA would be so much better off if it chose to co-operate with Israel to uplift the lives of its people.

Allan Wolman
Tel Baruch, Israel

