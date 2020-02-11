Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stop playing identity politics, doctor

If Lucas Ntyintyane finds fault with the DA why does he not just vote for more of the same?

11 February 2020 - 16:10
Democratic Alliance supporters. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Democratic Alliance supporters. Picture: DAVID HARRISON

I was disappointed with Dr Lucas Ntyintyane’s explanation for why he can’t vote for the DA (“Why the DA will not win my vote”, February 9). Why not just vote for more of the same then? More corruption, more incompetence, more state capture, more arrogance and indifference, more poverty. All brought to him by the ANC in every election since 1994.

After a quarter of a century in government just look at the chaos, waste, missed opportunities and grand-scale theft. The diabolical state of public hospitals and the ANC politicians who have been directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of patients have been exposed largely by the DA’s Jack Bloom. Is Ntyintyane really happy to just sweep the Life Esidimeni deaths under the carpet?

Education is also a complete train wreck. Unemployment has climbed to more than 40%, with SAA, Eskom and so many other state-owned companies on their knees. There is a bloodbath at the office of the public protector as well as in local government and at the Post Office. Violent crime and farm murders are a daily scourge, yet Ntyintyane indulges in a rant about why the DA won’t get his vote.

He needs to get a grip. He’s an intelligent individual who should stop playing identity politics and performing to a public gallery and rather focus some of his considerable abilities where things really are deeply, criminally wrong and failing our people in this country.

Mark Lowe,
Durban

