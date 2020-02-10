LETTER: Win-win for China

So the coronavirus is outstripping the SARS virus of a decade ago in terms of the number of deaths and the speed at which it is spreading.

When the new virus first appeared and I saw in the news where it is said to have originated — a “wet market” in the Chinese city of Wuhan — I must admit my first thought was “perhaps there is cosmic justice”. Let me explain.

Such “wet markets” are known hotbeds of poor hygiene, but far worse is that they are notorious sites of extreme cruelty to animals.

The photograph in Business Day on January 27 ought to make everyone who saw it stop and think. This place of hell on earth is a wildlife market. Captured wild creatures are held in cramped and unsanitary conditions until they are killed, hacked into pieces and sold.

Look at the civet in that picture. Civets are shy, solitary, nocturnal animals. But here it is in bright daylight, dazzled, buffeted by the surrounding noise, casting about in terror for a way out. It may struggle frantically at the end, but it is doomed to a cruel death.

However, my first, cynical reaction was unkind. Let me rather look for a way that good could come out of this.

The mighty Chinese economy is being damaged by the rapid progress of the virus. China has done what few would have thought possible — locking down areas of the country, freezing the transit of people and building a new hospital in double-quick time. With its response, the government shows it is capable of proclaiming and enforcing regulations that may not be popular but will be accepted by its citizens.

It would be even more impressive if China were to stamp out the sort of markets where the virus is said to have originated, and thereby, for purely practical reasons, do something for animal welfare.

Pragmatism with an ethical spin-off would be a win-win situation.

Sheridan Lambert

Via e-mail