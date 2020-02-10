LETTER: Taking on AU role is a bad move

How is it that President Cyril Ramaphosa can accept the leadership role of the AU while at home he is finding it an uphill task to address our own serious problems? All of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are bankrupt, criminality is a way of life, unemployment is on the increase, health services are worsening and education is in the doldrums. Junk is the operative word.

In his speech to the AU, Ramaphosa talked about taking on the problems of the African continent, like ending the civil conflicts and addressing climate change. Really? What can he do there that he can’t manage here?

It defies logic that a leader can divide his time between two major challenges and hope to make a success of both. Furthermore, while he’s fighting fires out of town it would leave an ideal gap for the “Ace Corporation” to do further damage with its own selfish agenda.

Not a wise decision by the president. Not unless he can confound his critics by coming up with the goodies at the state of the nation address on Thursday, including getting shot of the crooked corporates. Anything less will render his leadership null and void. In which case he might as well make the AU a full-time job.

Cliff Buchler

George