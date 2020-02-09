LETTER: History shows power also blinds

As the saying goes “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. However, if the past 10 years are anything to go by, power also blinds. It blinds those who possess it to the often dire consequences of their pursuit for power.

Take the ANC factional battles, for example. Their unhinged pursuit of power and voracious appetite for wealth, which are a bad combination, have blinded the party from seeing the immense damage that they are causing to the country.

The house is literally on fire, yet those tasked with taking care of it are fighting over who gets to keep the keys to the house and to the safe where the money is kept, not realising that they and the house itself are about to be burnt into an ash heap.

Then you get the neighbours, the EFF and DA, who instead of helping quell the flames are fighting over who gets to fill the buckets with water.

Unemployment is on the rise, crime is out of control, infrastructure is falling apart. The house is burning, we need all hands on deck instead of factional battles, ideological squabbles and downright incompetence. We need all stakeholders regardless of party affiliation, political ideology and economic framework to come together and work hard to reverse the decline and make this country better for everyone.

Thapelo Mpai

Kempton Park

