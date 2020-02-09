LETTER: De Bernières plays a strange mandolin tune about Brexit

The reason Louis de Bernières gives for voting to leave the EU is both revealing and confusing. There is indeed anger about EU fishing fleets in UK waters (not illegal though) but does the UK not enjoy an unsurpassed access to the largest market in the world just across the channel? I agree though that there has been a wariness of a possible resurgence of German influence in Europe, but the author knows very well it was precisely because of this that Jean Monnet and others decided to form the Coal and Steel and Iron Communities that led to the common market and the EU.

De Bernières’s views on migration are mystifying; why choose to focus on Eastern Europeans when there are many areas in the UK predominately occupied by people of Asian origin? Lord Andrew Adonis, trade secretary under Tony Blair, recently acknowledged that lies were still being told about migration: the excessive levels were not due to workers coming from the EU, the problem was of non-EU origin. Perhaps De Bernières should also remember that migrants into the UK have had a huge positive effect on the UK economy.

True, Greece should probably not have been allowed entry into the eurozone. The near total collapse of the Greek economy was almost entirely due to maladministration of earlier Greek governments. Three very painful bailouts followed and Germany gave considerable financial aid. Mistakes were made and the population suffered greatly, but severe austerity and discipline has finally begun to pay off and Greece is slowly emerging from chaos.

Greek bonds can now be traded on the international market and, significantly, the IMF has recently closed its Athens office. The claim that the austerity was a “persecution” of Greece is unjust and baseless. There was indeed talk of Greece leaving the eurozone and adopting the drachma. It is a certainty that total disintegration of the state would have followed. Perhaps the author should remember that the UK never offered any financial or material aid to the country, allegedly because it was in a different financial system.

As far as the eurozone is concerned, it is a family of disparate nations with different economies. Nevertheless, the eurozone is the area with the largest current account surplus. The euro is the second-largest reserve currency and the second most widely traded.

Disputes about fishing, alleged lack of democracy, control of borders and migration, and the “punishment” of Greece have little to do with Brexit. The UK has never been comfortable sitting at the same table as Germany, France and the other member states.

For many years there has been an undercurrent of animosity and suspicion against Germany in certain circles in England. Lord Michael Heseltine (foreign minister in the Thatcher government) has repeatedly claimed that the “UK has demonised the EU for decades”. Lord Digby Jones (former chair of the British Confederation of Industry) said he had voted to leave “because he did not want to be governed by Germany”.

Sir William Cash, arch Brexiteer, announced that UK could “not live in the same place as Germany”. The same anti-German feeling is evident in De Bernières’s letter. If by some means or other the UK could have assumed a clear leadership role in the EU, Brexit would never have happened.

Dr Alan Timme

Constantia

