LETTER: Banks partly to blame for economic crisis

In his letter headlined “Mobilise the FBI” (February 5), John Catsicas fails to acknowledge that John Maynard Keynes was consistently opposed to the gold standard.

When Winston Churchill buckled to pressure from the Bank of England and commercial bankers and in 1925 restored the gold standard at pre-war values, Keynes published an essay entitled “The Economic Consequences of Mr Churchill”, which rightly predicted a great depression. Churchill eventually conceded his blunder but typically blamed others, whereupon Keynes famously retorted that he would “rather trust a dead metal than a live politician”.

In similar vein, the SA Reserve Bank and the SA Banking Council in 1997 admitted before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s business hearings that they had subordinated rational banking principles to pursuance of apartheid ideologies. Of course, the bankers promised to mend their ways! Two decades later, SA bank charges are still extortionate, interest rates are usurious and their services are appalling.

Worst of all, the banks have happily colluded in funding the ANC’s irrational economic obsessions. They have poured money into Eskom, SAA, Denel plus other incompetent and bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Did they undertake any due diligence before approving such loans against state guarantees?

Let the banks as enablers of state capture now carry the can, instead of SA citizens and ordinary taxpayers. Banks are not too big to fail, nor are bankers too rich to jail.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s purported preference to saddle pensioners with bailing out Eskom is both irrational and unconstitutional. Pandering to ANC and Cosatu ideologues will not save the jobs at SOEs, but instead will severely compromise the jobs of millions of other gainfully employed South Africans.

In short, Mr President, are you president of all South Africans or only president of the ANC?

Terry Crawford-Browne

Johannesburg

