LETTER: ANC illusion of an Eskom fix

Your editorial (“Cosatu plan needs to be thought through”) has merit only if the editor genuinely believes the presidency has control over the rapidly declining economic situation. Driven by the implosion of SAA and the current reality, the credit markets have now drawn their lines in the sand — there will be no more loans under any circumstances.

The ANC collective now appears to conclude it no longer steals from Peter to pay Paul, and now has to rely on its surrogates, in this case Matthew Parks, to persuade the public that Eskom can continue as is with just another R250bn from pension funds.

It is common cause that when the state believes it can plunder from pension funds, you know it is now the beginning of the end. Parks will be better served to eat the unspeakable reality — there are too many overpaid employees at Eskom and any solution that does not take this into account is derisory.

Albert Einstein probably said it best: “Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one.”

John Catsicas

Via e-mail

