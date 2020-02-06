LETTER: Transnet must be local before it’s continental

We read that “Transnet is seeking growth through expansion into the continent” (February 5).

That’s fine, but Transnet should be doing more to fix its operations in SA, where the poor performance of rail is adding to our environmental problems. Much of the blame for the collapse of Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl can be laid at the door of Transnet Freight Rail, which for years now has been incapable of running trains on time.

We could start fixing things by folding Metrorail (now under administration through the Passenger Rail Agency of SA) into Transnet Freight Rail and start paying senior management and Transnet board members partly with travel vouchers redeemable on Metro and Shosholoza Meyl trains (not the Blue Train please).

We’ll soon find out who is serious about running a railway and who isn’t.

Vaughan Mostert

Fairland