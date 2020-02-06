Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet must be local before it’s continental

Plans for expansion into Africa are ambitious considering failures in SA

06 February 2020 - 14:45
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.

We read that “Transnet is seeking growth through expansion into the continent” (February 5).

That’s fine, but Transnet should be doing more to fix its operations in SA, where the poor performance of rail is adding to our environmental problems. Much of the blame for the collapse of Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl can be laid at the door of Transnet Freight Rail, which for years now has been incapable of running trains on time.

We could start fixing things by folding Metrorail (now under administration through the Passenger Rail Agency of SA) into Transnet Freight Rail and start paying senior management and Transnet board members partly with travel vouchers redeemable on Metro and Shosholoza Meyl trains (not the Blue Train please).

We’ll soon find out who is serious about running a railway and who isn’t.

Vaughan Mostert
Fairland

Transnet seeks growth through expanding into rest of Africa

SA’s rail company plans to refurbish lines and add rolling stock and locomotives to Zimbabwe, Zambia and the DRC
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Give Transnet boss Portia Derby a break

It is easy to see why she needed to reassert herself as her own person, not Brian Molefe’s former wife
Opinion
1 day ago

Transnet to ramp up coal volumes to Eskom to lower electricity costs

Railway utility to increase deliveries to 30-million tonnes a year from 7.5-million tonnes
National
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Stop the rot at Unisa
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: Gwede Mantashe’s shocks generate no ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s Mkhwebane test
Opinion / State of play
5.
ROB ROSE: The CEO exit myth ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.