Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bathabile Dlamini’s faction is showing

06 February 2020 - 15:46
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: MASI LOSI
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: MASI LOSI

I look up to Mama Bathabile Dlamini as a mother and leader. She is supposed to be a voice of reason, someone who can guide us when we get lost. But attacking the judge who issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma is uncalled for. I expected more from a leader of her stature.

I am disappointed that Dlamini chose factionalism over statesmanship. What was the judge supposed to do, ignore the law in favour of politics? What if a nobody like me stands in front of the judge, will I get the same favouritism?

The law is supposed to be blind and impartial. When we bend the law to suit our needs we kiss the constitution goodbye. Dlamini should be the mouthpiece of the constitution even when she feels aggrieved.

Judges cannot be punching bags for frustrated ANC factions. Leadership has to be above cults and unite us as people. Is this the type of SA she wants, where some are untouchable? 

ANC factions are destroying this country. If Dlamini was not happy with the judge she should have challenged the ruling using the same law. Zuma does not need protection from the constitution.  He needs to be its ambassador. Dlamini should apologise to the judge. To say sorry is strength in leadership.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

