LETTER: Stop the rot at Unisa

I find it strange and intolerable that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have not intervened in the shutdown of Unisa by a group of irresponsible student leaders and bosses of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), an affiliate of union federation Cosatu, and by extension, of the governing party.

In addition, I find it troubling that higher education minister Blade Nzimande is as silent as the dead on the matter. What sort of leaders are these, who will not take swift and appropriate action when the situation demands it, and when our education system is under siege from political untouchables?

This is a travesty of justice to thousands of black students who cannot, because of their dire financial status, afford to study at some of our traditionally top universities such as Wits or the University of Cape Town.

Unisa provides them with quality education and a qualification at a fraction of the price they would have to fork out had they been at one of the elite universities.

Whatever the student leaders and Nehawu unionists might have against the university, shutting it down amounts to lunacy and should not be tolerated. All leaders worthy of the name should have enough negotiation skills to be prepared to engage in dialogue and refrain from unnecessarily resorting to strike action.

Ramaphosa promised us a new dawn. His silence in the midst of such madness by so-called revolutionaries is void of rationality. He needs to wake up from his slumber and put a stop to this nonsense.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela

Via e-mail