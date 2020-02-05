LETTER: Shocking joblessness

When other jurisdictions hit 5% they declare a state of emergency. Why we haven’t had an Arab Spring is unanswered.

When one realises that seven out of 10 of our youth will be left unemployed, the stark reality starts to set in. The only place to turn to is crime, drugs and — for those who can afford it — leaving the country.

Every president for the past 20 years has used job creation as a cornerstone of their term of office. Every president of the democratic era has failed us dismally. Every family is affected horribly by this mess.

Despite spending enormous amounts of money on job summits, seminars, think-tanks and so on, our current president has only created 27,000 work experiences (not even jobs). Why the current regime cannot see that it is failing escapes everyone. We cannot continue with business as usual. We need a complete change. Our regulations and laws require a complete rewrite.

By a simple stroke of the pen, the employment & labour minister could exempt small businesses from the unfair dismissal regime if the dismissal takes place during the probationary period. This alone could trigger mass employment in the small business sector.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Deputy shadow employment & labour minister, DA

