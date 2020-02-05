Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shocking joblessness

05 February 2020 - 16:50
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

To hear that the expanded definition of youth unemployment is at 70% comes as a shock to any normal person (“Economy needs a plan, not gimmicks”, February 4).

DUMA GQUBULE: SA’s economy needs a plan, not Ramaphosa’s gimmicks

Summits, envoys, programmes and initiatives have done nothing to stem unemployment and sliding growth
Opinion
2 days ago

When other jurisdictions hit 5% they declare a state of emergency. Why we haven’t had an Arab Spring is unanswered.

When one realises that seven out of 10 of our youth will be left unemployed, the stark reality starts to set in. The only place to turn to is crime, drugs and — for those who can afford it — leaving the country.

Every president for the past 20 years has used job creation as a cornerstone of their term of office. Every president of the democratic era has failed us dismally. Every family is affected horribly by this mess.

Despite spending enormous amounts of money on job summits, seminars, think-tanks and so on, our current president has only created 27,000 work experiences (not even jobs). Why the current regime cannot see that it is failing escapes everyone. We cannot continue with business as usual. We need a complete change. Our regulations and laws require a complete rewrite.

By a simple stroke of the pen, the employment & labour minister could exempt small businesses from the unfair dismissal regime if the dismissal takes place during the probationary period. This alone could trigger mass employment in the small business sector.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Deputy shadow employment & labour minister, DA 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Education: girls rule, ok?

In SA, girls outperform boys on average in all subjects and all grades, and go on to do even better at university. Yet inferior pay for women ...
Features
6 days ago

IMRAAN VALODIA: Austerity will squeeze the life out of our economy

Cutbacks and privatisation will not bring the only thing that can cure our ills: economic growth
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Give Transnet boss Portia Derby a break
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Cosatu might just be right about Eskom and ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Can Ramaphosa follow De Klerk and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
Opinion / State of play

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: SA’s economy needs a plan, not Ramaphosa’s gimmicks

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.