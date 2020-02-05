LETTER: Philip Morris’s reinvention as crusader for public health is disingenuous

Although tobacco advertising has been banned in SA since 1999, the tobacco industry still finds ways to advertise its products. Philip Morris SA's (PMSA's) sponsored article heavily promoted its so called “smoke-free” products and stated that they want to “replace cigarettes as soon as possible” (“Unsmoke SA: it’s time for a new conversation to reduce smoking rates,” January 28).

This call needs to be seen in context of Philip Morris’s actions. Why did Philip Morris International sue the Uruguayan government over implementing tobacco control laws if it wants a cigarette-free world?

If PMSA were genuinely concerned about the public health of South Africans, they would stop selling cigarettes altogether — it hasn’t and it won’t. While the industry continues to profit from selling cigarettes, it disguises itself behind a supposed commitment to a “smoke-free” world. Despite statements by Philip Morris as far back as 1954 saying they would stop selling cigarettes if they knew they were harmful, nearly seven decades later they are still selling cigarettes.

PMSA claims its “goal is to bring together a community of people committed to making a difference, and accelerating change to the benefit of public health”. PMSA is not a public interest organisation — it is a corporation. A corporation must make its shareholders the best profits possible. If it can get away with killing people to do so, it will (and it has). So, this newfound altruism that reinvents itself as a crusader for public health is disingenuous.

We agree with PMSA that smoking remains a major public health challenge in SA and across the globe. The author writes “A smoke-free SA is possible, and it’s time to raise the level of conversation on how to achieve this for the sake of millions of adult smokers, their friends and families”. This concern is hollow coming from a company that contributes to 42,100 tobacco-related deaths each year in SA. They have opposed previous tobacco control legislation, and are opposing the department of health’s Tobacco Control Bill.